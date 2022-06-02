StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

