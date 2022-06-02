StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

