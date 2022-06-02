StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.22 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 316,209 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

