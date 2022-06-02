StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

