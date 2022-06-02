StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.39.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
