StockNews.com Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.10.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $75.99 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $54,405,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $46,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.