StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

