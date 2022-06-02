StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

