StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,124 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.36% of StoneCo worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,893. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

