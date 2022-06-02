Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Stride worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stride by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE LRN opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stride (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.