Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jun 2nd, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.48. 203,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

