Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.48. 203,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.01.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
See Also
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.