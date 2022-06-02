Sumokoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,577.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $919,314.98 and approximately $8,577.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00665203 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,757,251 coins and its circulating supply is 45,057,251 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

