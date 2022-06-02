Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 3.82% of Suncor Energy worth $1,379,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of SU traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 256,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.