Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $39.99. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 57,355 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

