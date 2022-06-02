Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.86. Super Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 2,864 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Super Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.