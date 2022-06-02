Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 476.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 165.2% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 296,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,185. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.