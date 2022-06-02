SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1,709.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded up $15.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $490.17. 12,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.