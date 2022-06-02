S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANW. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 124,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

