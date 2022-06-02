Swap Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $118,598.63 and $13.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,590.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,309,962 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.