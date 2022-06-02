Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.57. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $34,432. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
