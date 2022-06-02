Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.57. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $34,432. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

