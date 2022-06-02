Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

SYNL stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,592 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 1,993.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

