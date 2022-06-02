Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Synaptics stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 426,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,792. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $126.43 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.96.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synaptics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.