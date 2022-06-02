Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.04. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

SNPS stock opened at $316.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.41. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $247.87 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

