Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002821 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042920 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

