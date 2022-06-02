Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

