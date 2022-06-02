Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $22.77

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.77, but opened at $22.12. Talos Energy shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2,169 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,275,090 shares of company stock worth $95,407,964 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 114,998 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 137,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

