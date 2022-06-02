Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Tanzanian Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

