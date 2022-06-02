Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

TRGP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,578. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

