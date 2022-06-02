TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

