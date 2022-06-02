Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.39

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 164707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.