TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.78 on Thursday. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

