Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $398.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $374.03 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

