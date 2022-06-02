Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Raised by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,926 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up about 2.7% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE TME traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 398,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,293,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.