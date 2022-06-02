Tenon Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNON) Quiet Period To End on June 6th

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 6th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Tenon Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 221,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,786. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It focuses on sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.