Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,852.19 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $456.61 million and $927,911.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,852.19 or 0.06230390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

