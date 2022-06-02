Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,655.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,655.00 and last traded at $1,648.40, with a volume of 394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,597.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,417.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,272.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 108 shares of company stock valued at $150,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.