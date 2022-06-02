The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,010.11

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,010.11 ($12.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.16). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,005 ($12.72), with a volume of 20,833 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,009.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,048.21. The stock has a market cap of £432.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £730.59 ($924.33).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.