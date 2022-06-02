The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $99,076.82 and approximately $110.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00439510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Corgi of PolkaBridge directly using US dollars.

