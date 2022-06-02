The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will report $214.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.30 million and the lowest is $214.40 million. Macerich reported sales of $215.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $910.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.30 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $930.65 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

MAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

