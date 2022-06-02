The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $19.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. 44,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after purchasing an additional 497,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

