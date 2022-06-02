The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 327.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 143,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

