The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,156 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

