Theory Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,918 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 144,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $288.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

