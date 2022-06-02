Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.92. 10,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,142. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.