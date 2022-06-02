Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.73 Million in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $667,000.

BATS SMDV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 29,384 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

