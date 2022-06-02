Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

SOXX stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,432. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $377.33 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

