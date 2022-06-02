Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

