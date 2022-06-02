Theory Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

