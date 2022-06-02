Theory Financial LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $272,868,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.