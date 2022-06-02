Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $556.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

