Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 1,203,994 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 659,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,252. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

